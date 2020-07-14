10 reasons to use home equity
Borrowing from your home equity can pay off, but only if you’re smart about it.
8 min read Nov 08, 2023
Diane Costagliola is a contributing writer for Bankrate. Diane writes about homebuying, loans and personal finance.
Borrowing from your home equity can pay off, but only if you’re smart about it.
After several missed payments, your lender can start the foreclosure process.
Your payments could go up drastically once the draw period ends. Here’s how to cope.
With moratoriums coming to an end, millions of renters may be forced out of their homes.