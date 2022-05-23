Deborah Baldwin is a contributor to Bankrate covering home improvement and real estate. Her work includes contributions to AARP Bulletin, Apartment Therapy, Apogee, Contently, France magazine, Medium, PassBlue, Streetsblog, The Washington Post and The New School’s New Historia project. She has worked for This Old House, The New York Times and Real Simple. Prior to joining The Times, she spent five years as a Paris-based freelancer, contributing to two anthologies and numerous publications. She was also an editor at The International Herald Tribune and Common Cause magazine, as well as an instructor at Sciences Po. She has won a National Magazine Award, several Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) awards and others.

I enjoy digging into a topic and telling a story. — Deborah Baldwin