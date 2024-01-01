Highlights

Vice President of Mortgage Insight for Veterans United Home Loans

Author of "The Book of VA Loans: An Essential Guide to Maximizing Your Home Loan Benefits"

Featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Fox Business and more

Experience

Chris Birk is a former contributor at Bankrate. He is the Vice President of Mortgage Insight for Veterans United Home Loans and author of “The Book on VA Loans: An Essential Guide to Maximizing Your Home Loan Benefits.” Chris’ commentaries and analysis have appeared in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Fox Business and more. More than 275,000 people follow VA Loans Insider, his interactive VA loan community on Facebook.