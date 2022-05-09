Beth Braverman

Personal Finance Expert Contributor
Beth Braverman is an award-winning freelance journalist and content producer, writing mostly about personal finance, parenting and careers.

Prior to launching her editorial services business, Beth spent seven years covering personal finance, first as a senior reporter and social media editor at MONEY magazine and then as the Life + Money editor for The Fiscal Times. Beth has also worked as a daily newspaper reporter and as a trade magazine editor. In addition to personal finance, she has covered small business, luxury goods, government and education.

Her work has appeared in CNNMoney.com, CNBC.com, Consumer Reports and dozens of other publications. Beth has won numerous awards, including recognition from the Americans Society of Business Publication Editors, the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and the New York Financial Writers Association.

A Philadelphia native, Beth has lived in the New York City area for almost 20 years. She enjoys traveling, cooking and cashing in her hard-earned credit card rewards. You can find her on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and see her full portfolio at her website: BethBraverman.com.

"Every purchase is a long-term decision. What would my future self think about spending money this way?"

— Beth Braverman

