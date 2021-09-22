Barbara Whelehan

Contributing writer

Barbara Mlotek Whelehan is a freelance writer and editor. She retired from Bankrate.com in 2016 after her 13-year tenure at the company as an editor. She has been covering personal finance topics for 20-plus years.

Barbara earned a master's degree in journalism from the University of Illinois and spent the bulk of her career editing award-winning magazine content.  In 1998, she received a Certificate of Specialization in Financial Planning from Nova Southeastern University's School of Business and Entrepreneurship. During retirement, she copy edits novels and performs other fun editorial tasks for various clients.

