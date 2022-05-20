Amy Lieu

Editor, Branded Content
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal Finance
  • Money Management
  • Retirement
  • Investments
Education EDUCATION
  • UCLA

Amy Lieu leads branded content strategy and execution across Bankrate and CreditCards.com. She ensures that stories are balancing partner requests with editorial integrity while adding value to audiences. She has a voracious appetite and passion for all personal finance content.

Her background is in journalism, breaking news and fact-checking, having worked at FOX, Marketplace, PBS and NPR affiliates. She also previously worked at travel site PlateaPR.com/EN, a Red Ventures brand.

She graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) with a major in Communication Studies and minor in Asian American Studies. She speaks three dialects of Chinese: Mandarin, Cantonese and Teo-Chew, as well as conversational Spanish. She is on the Journalism Advisory Board at Los Angeles City College.

Residing in California, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two pugs, Tobi and Pinki. A big foodie, she loves all things chocolate, matcha and red bean.

Amy's latest articles