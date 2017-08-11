Rates Blog

Finance Blogs » Rates Blog » Mortgage rates in Cincinnati, Ohio

Mortgage rates in Cincinnati, Ohio

By Claes Bell · Bankrate.com
Friday, August 11, 2017
Posted: 10 am ET

Multiple key mortgage rates were unchanged in the Cincinnati area this week.

Benchmark 30-year rate stays flat in Cincinnati

According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate for the Cincinnati area remained steady at 4.00 percent.

In the survey for the current week, the mortgages had an average of 0.13 discount and origination points.

With the most popular mortgage rate doing a whole lot of nothing, it's neither good news nor bad news for potential borrowers who were waiting to lock a mortgage rate.

Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 30-year fixed-rate mortgage were also steady, staying at $787.74.

Check Mortgage Rates

Other Cincinnati mortgage types mixed

The average rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also didn't do much of anything this week, remaining at 3.88 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Cincinnati area, that limit is $424,100.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages held put at 3.13 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 15-year fixed-rate mortgage held, staying at $1,149.80.

The 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance. Rates remaining the same won't help or hurt for refinancers thinking about locking soon.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate remained consistent at 3.38 percent this week. The most common type of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first 5 years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.

Compare mortgage rates in your area now.

Weekly mortgage survey
Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted August 9, 2017. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $424,100 in the Cincinnati area.
30-year fixed 15-year fixed 5-year ARM 30-year jumbo
This week's rate: 4.00% 3.13% 3.38% 3.88%
Change from last week: N/C N/C N/C N/C
Monthly payment: $787.74 $1,149.80 $729.92 $1,995.49
Change from last week: N/C N/C N/C N/C

Methodology: The "Bankrate.com National Average," or "national survey of large lenders," is conducted weekly. To conduct the National Average survey, Bankrate obtains rate information from the 10 largest banks and thrifts in 10 large U.S. markets. In the Bankrate.com national survey, our Market Analysis team gathers rates and/or yields on banking deposits, loans and mortgages. We've conducted this survey in the same manner for more than 30 years, and because it's consistently done the way it is, it gives an accurate national apples-to-apples comparison.

To learn more about the different rate averages Bankrate publishes, see "Understanding Bankrate's Rate Averages."

Related posts:

  1. Mortgage rates in Cleveland, Ohio
  2. Mortgage rates in Columbus, Ohio
  3. Mortgage rates in Dayton, Ohio
  4. Mortgage rates in Canton, Ohio
  5. Mortgage rates in Toledo, Ohio
«
»
Bankrate wants to hear from you and encourages comments. We ask that you stay on topic, respect other people's opinions, and avoid profanity, offensive statements, and illegal content. Please keep in mind that we reserve the right to (but are not obligated to) edit or delete your comments. Please avoid posting private or confidential information, and also keep in mind that anything you post may be disclosed, published, transmitted or reused.

By submitting a post, you agree to be bound by Bankrate's terms of use. Please refer to Bankrate's privacy policy for more information regarding Bankrate's privacy practices.
Add a comment

(Comments may take 5-10 minutes to appear)