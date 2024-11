Use this calculator to estimate your self-employment taxes for 2016. Self-employment taxes cover Social Security and Medicare taxes that, in the case of individuals who work for others, are taken care of through payroll withholding. However, if you are self-employed, operate a farm or are a church employee, you may owe self-employment taxes. This calculator uses 2016 tax tables and should not be used for estimating 2017 self-employment taxes.