ZIP code Works with Buyer Seller Both Listing price range Any $0 - $249,999 $250,000 - $499,999 $500,000 - $749,999 $750,000 - $999,999 $1M and above Caret icon Listing property type Any Single-family homes Condos Townhomes Caret icon Updated on February 19, 2024 209 agents found based on our current data Sort by No. of closings in this area Years of experience Caret icon Filter icon Filters Monzo Group Keller Williams Great Lks Rlty 20 years in business 189 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 7 Avg time on market 78 days Sold-to-list price ratio 98 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Nicole Bienkowski Keller Williams Rochester 5 years in business 22 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 7 Avg time on market 53 days Sold-to-list price ratio 101 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Anthony Raffin Re/max First 34 years in business 6 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 4 Avg time on market 97 days Sold-to-list price ratio 95 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Jeff Glover Keller Williams Professionals 21 years in business 237 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 4 Avg time on market 69 days Sold-to-list price ratio 98 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Lang Estates eXp Realty 19 years in business 44 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 4 Avg time on market 89 days Sold-to-list price ratio 99 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Beth Kirton Rocket Homes Real Estate LLC 5 years in business 21 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 3 Avg time on market 50 days Sold-to-list price ratio 101 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Evelina Bagozzi Keller Williams Lakeside 6 years in business 10 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 3 Avg time on market 56 days Sold-to-list price ratio 98 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Shannon Vesper Shannon Vesper Realty Inc 17 years in business 12 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 3 Avg time on market 87 days Sold-to-list price ratio 98 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Charles Tamou- Top Agent Realty 18 years in business 16 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 3 Avg time on market 72 days Sold-to-list price ratio 97 % View profile Connect Arrow Right James Haidar Re/max First 20 years in business 21 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 3 Avg time on market 58 days Sold-to-list price ratio 98 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Jeff Meldrum @properties Christie's RE Grosse Pointe 7 years in business 35 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 3 Avg time on market 62 days Sold-to-list price ratio 100 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Jasna Hoyt Hoyt Real Estate Incorporated 15 years in business 17 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 3 Avg time on market 86 days Sold-to-list price ratio 98 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Joseph Rich Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel 14 years in business 4 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 3 Avg time on market 92 days Sold-to-list price ratio 95 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Timothy Morabito Keller Williams Realty-Great Lakes 8 years in business 10 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 3 Avg time on market 62 days Sold-to-list price ratio 100 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Christina Vandenberg Live Well Real Estate Llc 21 years in business 67 closings in the last 12 mos Closings in Saint Clair Shores , MI 2 Avg time on market 64 days Sold-to-list price ratio 100 % View profile Connect Arrow Right Powered by BR Tech Services View more

What does a Saint Clair Shores , MI agent do?

Saint Clair Shores real estate agents are licensed professionals who represent both buyers and sellers in real estate transactions. They are trained to help guide their clients through every aspect of the often-complex process of buying and selling homes. In exchange for their services, Saint Clair Shores agents are compensated with a percentage of the property’s sale price — typically this commission comes to somewhere between 2 and 3 percent for each agent, and the amount is often negotiable. The full commission amount is typically paid by the seller.

What's the difference between an agent, Realtor and broker?

You may hear different terms, such as agent, Realtor and broker, and wonder what the differences are. Here’s a breakdown:

All real estate agents must take classes and pass an exam to earn their real estate license. Some specialize in particular facets of the industry, but all licensed agents are qualified to help a client buy or sell homes and property in the state(s) in which they are licensed. Agents who represent the buyer, or buyer's agents, help the client find and purchase a home, whereas agents who represent the seller help prepare and market the home and find an appropriate buyer. Seller's agents are often called listing agents, as they manage the listing of the home on the market.

A real estate agent who is also a member of the National Association of Realtors, an industry trade group, is called a Realtor. (The term is capitalized because it's a trademark.) All Realtors are agents, but not all agents are Realtors.

A broker owns and/or manages a real estate brokerage or agency. Many brokers are also agents, but not all. However, all brokers must also take classes and pass a rigorous exam to earn their brokerage license.

Do I need an agent? Questions to ask before hiring

It is possible to both buy a house without an agent and sell a house without an agent. However, retaining one is usually a wise decision. Buying or selling a home in Saint Clair Shores is one of the biggest and most important financial decisions most people ever make, and the market is complex and constantly changing. It makes sense to have a qualified pro on your team, especially with so much money at stake.

Selling a house in Saint Clair Shores

For sellers, a real estate agent who knows the Saint Clair Shores housing market well can be a crucial partner. Pricing your home correctly is a tricky business, and agents can put together a comparative market analysis to make sure you understand what your home is worth — and how much area buyers will be willing to pay for it.

Buying a house in Saint Clair Shores

On the buyer’s side, real estate agents know their market and what’s available in it. They can find you more options that meet your needs, and your budget, than you’d be able to find on your own, and they can open your eyes to other options or neighborhoods that you might not know about otherwise. When you find a place you love, a Saint Clair Shores buyer’s agent can also walk you through the offer and negotiation process to make sure you get the best deal possible.

Finding an agent in Saint Clair Shores : What to look for

Local experience: Whatever market you're located in, you want an agent who knows that market — well. This might mean everything from surrounding towns to specific neighborhoods, or even a single block. An agent with recent experience in the exact area you're looking in will have valuable insight that less-localized agents won't.

Know-how: Ideally, you want someone who has done many deals like yours — if you're selling a home, look for someone who's sold similar homes nearby; if you're buying a condo, see if you can find someone who has handled sales in the same building or complex. The more specifically an agent's knowledge matches your needs, the more likely they are to get you the deal you want.

Communication style: If you're a texter, you won't work well with someone who communicates exclusively via email. Similarly, if you like to talk things over on the phone, you won't click with someone who only texts. Make sure you're on the same page with your agent's style, including whether to expect replies on evenings/weekends, how often to expect updates and who your main point of contact will be (the agent themselves, or someone on their team?).

FAQs

Do I need a real estate agent in Saint Clair Shores , MI ?

Every real estate market is complicated in its own unique ways, and no one knows the local market better than an agent who operates in that area. You could buy or sell a home in Saint Clair Shores , MI without one, but local agents have knowledge that can prove invaluable — both financially and in terms of guiding the way to a smooth and successful transaction.

When should I first contact a real estate agent in Saint Clair Shores , MI ?

You can reach out to a real estate agent informally anytime, but before you sign a deal with one, make sure you’re really ready to buy or sell. Most agent contracts have time limits built in, and you don’t want to waste their time, or yours. If you’re buying, it’s smart to get preapproved for a mortgage before you start house-hunting, so that you have a solid idea of your budget and don’t bother with listings that aren’t realistically within your means. For sellers, you might consult with an agent on the earlier side, to get an expert opinion on whether your home in Saint Clair Shores , MI is ready to show or needs some repairs or curb appeal help first.

What type of real estate agent should I hire in Saint Clair Shores , MI ?

All licensed agents in Saint Clair Shores , MI should be qualified to help you, but some specialize in certain areas. If you’re selling a home, look for a listing agent with plenty of successful sales under their belt — preferably in your specific neighborhood. If you’re looking to buy, the same guideline applies: Try to find a real estate agent who has helped others buy homes similar to what you want, in the areas you’re interested in. Some Saint Clair Shores , MI Realtors may have special certifications to help specific kinds of clients, such as seniors or members of the military, and some specialize in specific kinds of properties as well, like vacation homes or condos.