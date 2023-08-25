Buying a house in Chicago
Looking for one of the 82 real estate agents in Sioux City based on our current data? Find the right agent for you by using the search filters below. Make a selection to start connecting.
Updated on February 19, 2024
82 agents found based on our current data
David Pepin
United Real Estate Solutions
9 years in business
60 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA39
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Mallori Hoffert
Century 21 ProLink
7 years in business
34 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA29
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Rick Arnold
United Real Estate Solutions
9 years in business
29 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA24
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Sheryl Ford
United Real Estate Solutions
9 years in business
30 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA23
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Kathryn Pfaffle
Realty One Group Regency
8 years in business
22 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA18
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Michelle White
Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers
9 years in business
17 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA14
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Elizabeth Deurloo
United Real Estate Solutions
9 years in business
13 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA12
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Lisa Sissel
Century 21 ProLink
12 years in business
23 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA12
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Shirley Patrick
Century 21 ProLink
7 years in business
12 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA11
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Barb Kimmel
United Real Estate Solutions
9 years in business
16 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA11
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Lee Quade
United Real Estate Solutions
9 years in business
12 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA11
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Vanessa Lefler-Larned
Century 21 ProLink
13 years in business
15 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA10
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Aaron Bircher
Century 21 ProLink
9 years in business
43 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA10
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Toni Delfs
Keller Williams
4 years in business
16 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA9
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Madison Zeller
Keller Williams Siouxland
8 years in business
10 closings in the last 12 mos
Closings in Sioux City, IA8
Avg time on market
Sold-to-list price ratio
Sioux City real estate agents are licensed professionals who represent both buyers and sellers in real estate transactions. They are trained to help guide their clients through every aspect of the often-complex process of buying and selling homes. In exchange for their services, Sioux City agents are compensated with a percentage of the property’s sale price — typically this commission comes to somewhere between 2 and 3 percent for each agent, and the amount is often negotiable. The full commission amount is typically paid by the seller.
You may hear different terms, such as agent, Realtor and broker, and wonder what the differences are. Here’s a breakdown:
It is possible to both buy a house without an agent and sell a house without an agent. However, retaining one is usually a wise decision. Buying or selling a home in Sioux City is one of the biggest and most important financial decisions most people ever make, and the market is complex and constantly changing. It makes sense to have a qualified pro on your team, especially with so much money at stake.
For sellers, a real estate agent who knows the Sioux City housing market well can be a crucial partner. Pricing your home correctly is a tricky business, and agents can put together a comparative market analysis to make sure you understand what your home is worth — and how much area buyers will be willing to pay for it.
On the buyer’s side, real estate agents know their market and what’s available in it. They can find you more options that meet your needs, and your budget, than you’d be able to find on your own, and they can open your eyes to other options or neighborhoods that you might not know about otherwise. When you find a place you love, a Sioux City buyer’s agent can also walk you through the offer and negotiation process to make sure you get the best deal possible.
Every real estate market is complicated in its own unique ways, and no one knows the local market better than an agent who operates in that area. You could buy or sell a home in Sioux City, IA without one, but local agents have knowledge that can prove invaluable — both financially and in terms of guiding the way to a smooth and successful transaction.
You can reach out to a real estate agent informally anytime, but before you sign a deal with one, make sure you’re really ready to buy or sell. Most agent contracts have time limits built in, and you don’t want to waste their time, or yours. If you’re buying, it’s smart to get preapproved for a mortgage before you start house-hunting, so that you have a solid idea of your budget and don’t bother with listings that aren’t realistically within your means. For sellers, you might consult with an agent on the earlier side, to get an expert opinion on whether your home in Sioux City, IA is ready to show or needs some repairs or curb appeal help first.
All licensed agents in Sioux City, IA should be qualified to help you, but some specialize in certain areas. If you’re selling a home, look for a listing agent with plenty of successful sales under their belt — preferably in your specific neighborhood. If you’re looking to buy, the same guideline applies: Try to find a real estate agent who has helped others buy homes similar to what you want, in the areas you’re interested in. Some Sioux City, IA Realtors may have special certifications to help specific kinds of clients, such as seniors or members of the military, and some specialize in specific kinds of properties as well, like vacation homes or condos.
They are qualified professionals
All of the agents in our partner network have accrued at least 2 years of real estate experience.
They have proven track records
Our partner agents have verified public reviews and have closed at least one home in the past year.
There is someone for everyone
With a network of thousands of partner agents, we're confident you'll find one who meets your specific needs.
