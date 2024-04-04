Most rates decrease - Today's mortgage rates for April 4, 2024

Average mortgage rates were mostly down compared to a week ago, according to rate data collected by Bankrate. Rates for 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo mortgages decreased, while rates for 30-year fixed mortgages remained flat.

While mortgage rates are still on track to gradually come down this year, the path might be bumpy. The movement of fixed mortgage rates parallels the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves as investor appetite fluctuates with the state of the economy and Federal Reserve decisions.

The Fed indicated it'd cut rates in 2024, but policymakers held off at its latest meeting, citing the need for more promising economic data. The Fed has been working to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target since 2022.

“The Fed is not in a hurry to start cutting interest rates as the progress toward 2 percent inflation has encountered some turbulence,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

The next opportunity for a Fed cut comes in May, the height of the spring homebuying season.

Whether mortgage rates move up or down, though, it’s tough to time the market. Often, the decision to buy a home comes down to needs. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and hope to refinance later — buying a home at today’s prices rather than a higher price in the future, while building equity that much sooner.

Rates as of April 4, 2024.

These rates are marketplace averages based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates listed within the site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Thursday, April 4th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

30-year mortgage flat for the week

Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.91 percent, unchanged over the last seven days. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.97 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $659.27 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow.

While the 30-year rate is the most popular mortgage term, as with any financial product, the 30-year mortgage does have some negatives, including: