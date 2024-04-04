Most rates decrease - Today's mortgage rates for April 4, 2024
Average mortgage rates were mostly down compared to a week ago, according to rate data collected by Bankrate. Rates for 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo mortgages decreased, while rates for 30-year fixed mortgages remained flat.
While mortgage rates are still on track to gradually come down this year, the path might be bumpy. The movement of fixed mortgage rates parallels the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves as investor appetite fluctuates with the state of the economy and Federal Reserve decisions.
The Fed indicated it'd cut rates in 2024, but policymakers held off at its latest meeting, citing the need for more promising economic data. The Fed has been working to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target since 2022.
“The Fed is not in a hurry to start cutting interest rates as the progress toward 2 percent inflation has encountered some turbulence,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.
The next opportunity for a Fed cut comes in May, the height of the spring homebuying season.
Whether mortgage rates move up or down, though, it’s tough to time the market. Often, the decision to buy a home comes down to needs. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and hope to refinance later — buying a home at today’s prices rather than a higher price in the future, while building equity that much sooner.
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.91%
|6.91%
|N/C
|15-year fixed
|6.36%
|6.42%
|-0.06
|5/1 ARM
|6.61%
|6.63%
|-0.02
|30-year fixed jumbo
|7.00%
|7.02%
|-0.02
Rates as of April 4, 2024.
These rates are marketplace averages based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates listed within the site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Thursday, April 4th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.
30-year mortgage flat for the week
Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.91 percent, unchanged over the last seven days. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.97 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $659.27 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow.
While the 30-year rate is the most popular mortgage term, as with any financial product, the 30-year mortgage does have some negatives, including:
- More total interest paid. A 30-year term means you'll pay more overall in interest compared with what you'd pay with a shorter-term loan.
- Higher mortgage rates. Compared to 15-year loans, lenders charge higher interest rates for 30-year loans because they’re taking on the risk of not being repaid for a longer time span.
- Slower equity growth. The amortization table for a 30-year mortgage reveals a harsh reality: In the early years, almost all of your payments go to interest rather than principal. A 15-year loan brings a higher monthly payment but much faster retirement of the loan amount.
- Buying more house than you should. Just because you might be able to afford more house with a 30-year loan doesn’t mean you should stretch your budget to the breaking point. Give yourself some breathing room for other financial goals and unexpected expenses. Use Bankrate’s home affordability calculator to determine how much house you can afford.
15-year mortgage rate drops, -0.06%
The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.36 percent, down 6 basis points over the last seven days.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost $863 per $100,000 borrowed. That's obviously much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more quickly.
5/1 ARM rate moves lower, -0.02%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.61 percent, sliding 2 basis points over the last 7 days.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These loan types are best for those who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be much higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.61 percent would cost about $639 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.
Current jumbo mortgage rate eases, -0.02%
The average rate you'll pay for a jumbo mortgage is 7.00 percent, a decrease of 2 basis points over the last week. Last month on the 4th, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was above that at 7.04 percent.
At today's average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $665.30 for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $1.35 lower.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate moves up, +0.04%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.96 percent, up 4 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.96 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $662.62 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $2.68 compared with last week.
Where are mortgage rates heading?
Although the Fed held off cutting rates at its latest meeting, it still expects to do so three times this year. If that bears out, mortgage rates should fall as well.
Keep in mind: The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.
These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.
What these rates mean for you and your mortgage
While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.
To help you uncover the best deal, get at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.
"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”
