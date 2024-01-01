Mortgage criteria used in Bankrate surveys

1 yr ARM

Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 1-year adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).

Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.