Mortgage criteria used in Bankrate surveys
1 yr ARM
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 1-year adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
1 yr ARM refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 1-year adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
1 yr jumbo ARM
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 1-year adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
1 yr jumbo ARM refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 1-year jumbo adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
10 yr fixed mtg
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 10-year fixed rate mortgage to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
10 yr fixed mtg refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 10-year fixed rate mortgage to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
10/1 ARM
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 10/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
10/1 ARM refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 10/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
10/1 jumbo ARM
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 10/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
10/1 jumbo ARM refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 10/1 jumbo adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
15 yr fixed jumbo mtg
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 15-year fixed rate mortgage to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
15 yr fixed mtg
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 15-year fixed rate mortgage to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
15 yr fixed mtg refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 15-year fixed rate mortgage to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
15 yr jumbo fixed mtg refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 15-year jumbo fixed rate mortgage to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
20 yr fixed mtg
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 20-year fixed rate mortgage to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
20 yr fixed mtg refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 20-year fixed rate mortgage to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
3/1 ARM
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 3/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
3/1 ARM (interest only)
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 3/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) interest only loan to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 30%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. For the first 3 years, the payment is based on interest only. After the first 3 years, the payment is based on principal plus interest. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
3/1 ARM refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 3/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
3/1 ARM refi (interest only)
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 3/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) interest only loan to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 30%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. For the first 3 years, the payment is based on interest only. After the first 3 years, the payment is based on principal plus interest. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
3/1 jumbo ARM
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 3/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
3/1 jumbo ARM (interest only)
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 3/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) interest only loan to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 30%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. For the first 3 years, the payment is based on interest only. After the first 3 years, the payment is based on principal plus interest. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
3/1 jumbo ARM refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 3/1 jumbo adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
3/1 jumbo ARM refi (interest only)
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 3/1 jumbo adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) interest only loan to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 30%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. For the first 3 years, the payment is based on interest only. After the first 3 years, the payment is based on principal plus interest. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
30 yr FHA mtg
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to the FHA maximum allowable in the geographic area that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount). There are no prepayment penalties or negative amortization.
30 yr FHA mtg refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to the FHA maximum allowable in the geographic area that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount). There are no prepayment penalties or negative amortization.
30 yr fixed jumbo mtg
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30(that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property. *Editorial institutions are surveyed on a loan amount of $435,000.
30 yr fixed mtg
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30(that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
30 yr fixed mtg refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
30 yr jumbo fixed mtg refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 30-year jumbo fixed rate mortgage to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property. *Editorial institutions are surveyed on a loan amount of $435,000.
40 yr fixed mtg
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 40-year fixed rate mortgage to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30(that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
5/1 ARM
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
5/1 ARM (interest only)
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) interest only loan to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 30%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. For the first 5 years, the payment is based on interest only. After the first 5 years, the payment is based on principal plus interest. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
5/1 ARM refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
5/1 ARM refi (interest only)
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) interest only loan to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 30%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. For the first 3 years, the payment is based on interest only. After the first 3 years, the payment is based on principal plus interest. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
5/1 jumbo ARM
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
5/1 jumbo ARM (interest only)
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) interest only loan to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 30%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. For the first 5 years, the payment is based on interest only. After the first 5 years, the payment is based on principal plus interest. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
5/1 jumbo ARM refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 5/1 jumbo adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
5/1 jumbo ARM refi (interest only)
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 5/1 jumbo adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) interest only loan to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 30%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. For the first 3 years, the payment is based on interest only. After the first 3 years, the payment is based on principal plus interest. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
7/1 ARM
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 7/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
7/1 ARM (interest only)
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 7/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) interest only loan to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 30%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. For the first 7 years, the payment is based on interest only. After the first 7 years, the payment is based on principal plus interest. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
7/1 ARM refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 7/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 5%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
7/1 ARM refi (interest only)
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 7/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) interest only loan to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $165,000 to $510,400 ($165,000 to $765,600 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 30%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. For the first 3 years, the payment is based on interest only. After the first 3 years, the payment is based on principal plus interest. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for conforming products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
7/1 jumbo ARM
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 7/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
7/1 jumbo ARM (interest only)
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 7/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) interest only loan to purchase an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 30%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. For the first 7 years, the payment is based on interest only. After the first 7 years, the payment is based on principal plus interest. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
7/1 jumbo ARM refi
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 7/1 jumbo adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 20%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.
7/1 jumbo ARM refi (interest only)
Each quote and pertinent information are based on a 7/1 jumbo adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) interest only loan to refinance an owner-occupied, one-unit, single family dwelling for a loan of $510,401 to $1,000,000 ($726,526 to $1,000,000 in Alaska and Hawaii) that is to be made to a consumer with average income and no other relationship to the institution offering the loan. Mortgage rates cover loans that are available for the FICO score range of 660-740 with 30%-40% down payments. All quotes are based on lock days of no less than 30 (that begins no later than the approval of the loan) and 0 to 2 cumulative discount and origination points (origination points also include a broker's fee that is charged as a percent of the loan amount).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR) include all prepaid finance charges that can be amortized over the life of the loan under the Truth-in-Lending Act. All quotes are based on a margin of 2.50% to 3.00% on the 1-year Treasury Constant Maturity or a margin of 2.00% to 3.00% on the 1-year LIBOR index. For the first 3 years, the payment is based on interest only. After the first 3 years, the payment is based on principal plus interest. The interest rate on an ARM can adjust at specific time periods based on the CAPS provided in the contract. Quotes are for "no cash-out" loans. All quotes are for products or loans that can be sold on the secondary market with no prepayment penalties or negative amortization. Rates are good as of the survey date, but may change without notice. The rate, terms, pre-paid finance charges and APR may vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the creditworthiness of the applicant(s), self-employment status of the applicant(s), condo or townhouse structure, loan amount and geographic location of the property.