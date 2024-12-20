 Skip to Main Content

The cash-out refinancing basics

  A cash-out refinance lets you to borrow cash from the home equity you've built as you've paid your mortgage. 

    Bankrate's Hanneh Bareham discusses the basics of cash-out refinance

Cash-out refinance for your goals

Improve your home with a cash-out

Cash-out refinancing can cover expenses for major home upgrades that increase your home value, like fixing up an outdated bathroom or finally putting together your dream kitchen. 

Before you start knocking down walls, it’s always a good idea to research your options. We’ve put together some handy articles and tools to help you get started. 

Consolidate debt with a cash-out

When it comes to paying off debt, the simpler the better! If you can borrow from your home at a low interest rate, you could cut out higher interest debt and consolidate everything into your mortgage payment.

There are many ways to tackle debt, so it’s always good to know your options. We’ve put together some articles and tools to help you get started.

Refinance your home

Tapping into your home equity works well when you’re looking for a large lump sum of cash. If you just want to lower your monthly payment, refinancing with a lower rate can help you save. 

No matter what your goals are, refinancing is a big decision that requires a little research. We’ve put together some useful articles and tools to help you get started. 

Figure out where to start

Not sure where to start? You’re in the right place! Refinancing is a big decision, but we’re here to help you understand your options.

We’ve put together some helpful articles and resources that can help you figure out if refinancing is a good next step for you. 

See how much you can borrow

Just enter your home’s current estimated value and the amount you have left to pay on your mortgage. We’ll show you how much you may be able to borrow from your home.

Compare your borrowing options

Cash-out refinance

A lump sum of cash taken out of your home equity, paid back through your new mortgage payment.

Features
    Secured by home equity

    Higher borrowing limits

    No extra monthly payment

Home equity line of credit

A line of credit that’s borrowed from your home equity, and works more like a credit card.

Features
    Secured by home equity

    Common for home projects

    Use what you need

Home equity loan

A loan that’s taken out of your home equity, but is paid back as a separate monthly payment.

Features
    Secured by home equity

    Access a lump sum of cash

    No effect on mortgage

Personal loan

A loan that is not secured against your home equity and is paid back as a separate monthly payment.

Features
    Not secured by equity

    Can have lower limits

    No effect on mortgage

Refinance

A new loan to replace your current mortgage, likely with a lower rate or different term.

Features
    No effect on home equity

    Can lower interest rate

    No access to cash

