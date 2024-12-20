Refinancing for home improvement: How it works
Tapping your home to upgrade your home: A good idea, but beware the potential pitfalls.
A cash-out refinance lets you to borrow cash from the home equity you’ve built as you’ve paid your mortgage.
Cash-out refinancing can cover expenses for major home upgrades that increase your home value, like fixing up an outdated bathroom or finally putting together your dream kitchen.
Sometimes financing is the only way to afford important home renovations.
When it comes to paying off debt, the simpler the better! If you can borrow from your home at a low interest rate, you could cut out higher interest debt and consolidate everything into your mortgage payment.
It can be a smart strategy, provided you understand what you’re risking.
Tapping into your home equity works well when you’re looking for a large lump sum of cash. If you just want to lower your monthly payment, refinancing with a lower rate can help you save.
There are many mortgage refinance options, and more than one might suit your needs. Here’s how to choose the best one.
Everything you need to know before you start switching out your home loan.
Not sure where to start? You’re in the right place! Refinancing is a big decision, but we’re here to help you understand your options.
Not all equity-tapping methods are created equal.
Your home isn’t a piggy bank, but there are wise ways to tap your ownership stake for cash.
Just enter your home’s current estimated value and the amount you have left to pay on your mortgage. We’ll show you how much you may be able to borrow from your home.
A lump sum of cash taken out of your home equity, paid back through your new mortgage payment.
Secured by home equity
Higher borrowing limits
No extra monthly payment
A line of credit that’s borrowed from your home equity, and works more like a credit card.
Secured by home equity
Common for home projects
Use what you need
A loan that’s taken out of your home equity, but is paid back as a separate monthly payment.
Secured by home equity
Access a lump sum of cash
No effect on mortgage
A loan that is not secured against your home equity and is paid back as a separate monthly payment.
Not secured by equity
Can have lower limits
No effect on mortgage
A new loan to replace your current mortgage, likely with a lower rate or different term.
No effect on home equity
Can lower interest rate
No access to cash
