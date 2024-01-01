Calculate balloon mortgage payments

A balloon mortgage can be an excellent option for many homebuyers. A balloon mortgage is usually rather short, with a term of 5 years to 7 years, but the payment is based on a term of 30 years. They often have a lower interest rate, and it can be easier to qualify for than a traditional 30-year-fixed mortgage. There is, however, a risk to consider. At the end of your loan term you will need to pay off your outstanding balance. Use this balloon mortgage calculator to view the change in principal over the life of the mortgage. This usually means you must refinance, sell your home or convert the balloon mortgage to a traditional mortgage at the current interest rates.