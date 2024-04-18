Rebate Vs. Low-Interest Car Payment Comparison Calculator

This car payment calculator will help you decide whether a rebate vs. low-interest auto loan is best for your needs. Most manufacturers won’t let you combine a 0 percent APR (annual percentage rate) offer with a rebate, so you’ll need to determine which option would help you save the most money.

A rebate is cash back that typically comes from the car’s manufacturer. You can combine it with a standard auto loan from the dealership or another lender — and comparison shopping can help you find the lowest interest rate available. But if you accept a low-APR deal from the manufacturer or dealer, you likely won’t be able to claim the rebate.