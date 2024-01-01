Do I need a financial advisor?
Not everyone’s financial situation calls for the extra help, but there are some instances where you might need one.
Zoe Financial offers a long list of properly vetted advisors who are legally required to maintain fiduciary obligations that put your best interests first. Compare and filter through our list of certified “FeaturedAdvisors” that are available to connect with you today.
Ross Anderson, CFP®
Craftwork Capital
AUM stands for Assets Under Management, which is a common metric for how many assets does the company actively manage on behalf of clients
Financial advisors can work off several different pricing models. There is no one size fits all solution for which is best. It is best to chat through different models with the advisor to see which one is right for you.
Daniel Messeca, CFP®
Craftwork Capital
AUM stands for Assets Under Management, which is a common metric for how many assets does the company actively manage on behalf of clients
Financial advisors can work off several different pricing models. There is no one size fits all solution for which is best. It is best to chat through different models with the advisor to see which one is right for you.
Matt Trogdon, CFP®
Craftwork Capital
AUM stands for Assets Under Management, which is a common metric for how many assets does the company actively manage on behalf of clients
Financial advisors can work off several different pricing models. There is no one size fits all solution for which is best. It is best to chat through different models with the advisor to see which one is right for you.
Kevin Ostergaard, CFP®, CIMA®, ChFC®
Wolf Group Capital Advisors
AUM stands for Assets Under Management, which is a common metric for how many assets does the company actively manage on behalf of clients
Financial advisors can work off several different pricing models. There is no one size fits all solution for which is best. It is best to chat through different models with the advisor to see which one is right for you.
Dee Northern, CFP®
Capasso Planning Partners
AUM stands for Assets Under Management, which is a common metric for how many assets does the company actively manage on behalf of clients
Financial advisors can work off several different pricing models. There is no one size fits all solution for which is best. It is best to chat through different models with the advisor to see which one is right for you.
Nicholas Mellone, CFP®, CAIA
CAPTRUST
AUM stands for Assets Under Management, which is a common metric for how many assets does the company actively manage on behalf of clients
Financial advisors can work off several different pricing models. There is no one size fits all solution for which is best. It is best to chat through different models with the advisor to see which one is right for you.
"Zoe Financial recommended and connected us to a financial advisor that is working closely with us in a friendly, professional manner and who is making the most of our assets."
"For those looking for a financial advisor Zoe Financial made it very user friendly and easy to use. Thanks to the team for all their help!"
"Phenomenally easy to use coupled with a world-class support team! Highly vetted advisors - you literally can't find this type of quality control with any company out there."
The preceding testimonials are provided by current clients. Advisor does not seek out client testimonials, and all testimonials referenced are unsolicited. No compensation was provided for the testimonial and no material conflicts of interest are present as a result. These testimonials and endorsements do not guarantee a level of success, nor do they guarantee that all clients will have the same experience.
Not everyone’s financial situation calls for the extra help, but there are some instances where you might need one.
A robo-advisor is a fancy term for an advisor that automates the process of financial planning.
Be aware of uncertified counselors who may just be pushy salespeople in disguise.