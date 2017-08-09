Rates Blog

Mortgage rates in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Posted: 10 am ET

Several important mortgage rates held firm in the Pittsburgh area this week.

Benchmark 30-year rate stays flat in Pittsburgh

According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate for the Pittsburgh area remained at 3.88 percent.

Mortgages in this week's survey had an average of 1.06 discount and origination points.

With the most popular mortgage rate unchanged, it's neither good news nor bad news for potential borrowers who were waiting to lock a mortgage rate.

Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 30-year fixed-rate mortgage were also steady, remaining at $776.36.

Other Pittsburgh mortgage types mixed

The average rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also didn't register a change this week, remaining at 3.00 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Pittsburgh area, that limit is $424,100.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages held constant as well, at 3.19 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 15-year fixed-rate mortgage held, remaining unchanged at $1,154.60.

The 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance. Rates standing still is neither good news nor bad news for refinancers thinking about locking soon.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate stood at 3.31 percent this week. The most common type of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow property owners to pay a fixed rate for the first 5 years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.

Compare mortgage rates in your area now.

Weekly mortgage survey Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted August 9, 2017. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $424,100 in the Pittsburgh area. 30-year fixed 15-year fixed 5-year ARM 30-year jumbo This week's rate: 3.88% 3.19% 3.31% 3.00% Change from last week: N/C N/C N/C N/C Monthly payment: $776.36 $1,154.60 $723.54 $1,788.02 Change from last week: N/C N/C N/C N/C

Methodology: The "Bankrate.com National Average," or "national survey of large lenders," is conducted weekly. To conduct the National Average survey, Bankrate obtains rate information from the 10 largest banks and thrifts in 10 large U.S. markets. In the Bankrate.com national survey, our Market Analysis team gathers rates and/or yields on banking deposits, loans and mortgages. We've conducted this survey in the same manner for more than 30 years, and because it's consistently done the way it is, it gives an accurate national apples-to-apples comparison.

To learn more about the different rate averages Bankrate publishes, see "Understanding Bankrate's Rate Averages."