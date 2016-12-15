Rates Blog

Mortgage rates in Boston

Posted: 11 am ET

Several benchmark mortgage rates were higher in the Boston area this week.

Benchmark 30-year rate higher in Boston

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the Boston area advanced to 4.20 percent, according to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders. Not only did the local rate eclipse the national average rate of 4.18 percent, it was up 11 basis points from last week. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.

In the survey for the current week, the mortgages had an average of 0.18 discount and origination points.

"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find it more costly to borrow," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.

The increase in the mortgage rate raised 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $806.88, an increase of $10.63 from last week.

Other Boston mortgage types go higher

The rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also trended up this week, increasing 11 points to 4.13 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Boston area, that limit is $523,250.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed to 3.27 percent, growing 4 basis points from last week. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage followed rates upward, scaling up $3.21 to $1,161.01.

"Because the 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance, the increase means that a refi is less profitable than it would have been before the rate rise," says Lewis.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate ticked upward to 3.40 percent this week, a rise of 5 basis points. The most common type of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow property owners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.

