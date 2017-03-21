Mortgages Blog

Refinance rates slide for Tuesday

Posted: 11 am ET

Several benchmark refinance rates slid lower today.

The average rates for 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed refinances both declined. Meanwhile, the average rate on 10-year fixed refis also tapered off.

30-year fixed refinance

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 4.08 percent, down 11 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 4.05 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $482.04 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $6.39 lower.

15-year fixed refinance

The average for a 15-year refi is currently running at 3.24 percent, down 10 basis points since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed refinance at that rate will cost around $702 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little harder to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out thousands of dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more quickly.

10-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed-refinance rate is 3.14 percent, down 6 basis points over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 10-year fixed-rate refi at 3.14 percent would cost $972.08 per month for every $100,000 you borrow. As you can see, the substantial savings in interest costs you'll reap with that short 10-year term comes with the downside of a much larger monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

Methodology: The rates you see above are Bankrate.com Site Averages. These calculations are run after the close of the previous business day and include rates and/or yields we have collected that day for a specific banking product. Bankrate.com site averages tend to be volatile -- they help consumers see the movement of rates day to day. The institutions included in the "Bankrate.com Site Average" tables will be different from one day to the next, depending on which institutions' rates we gather on a particular day for presentation on the site.

To learn more about the different rate averages Bankrate publishes, see "Understanding Bankrate's Rate Averages."