Mortgages Blog

Refinance rates move lower for Tuesday

Posted: 10 am ET

Several closely watched refinance rates were down today.

The average rates for 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed refinances both fell. Meanwhile, the average rate on 10-year fixed refis also were down.

30-year fixed refinance

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 4.09 percent, down 12 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 4 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $482.62 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $0.12 from last week.

15-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refi is 3.25 percent, down 9 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed refinance at that rate will cost around $702 per $100,000 borrowed. Yes, that payment is much bigger than it would be on a 30-year mortgage, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

10-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed-refinance rate is 3.16 percent, down 8 basis points over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 10-year fixed-rate refi at 3.16 percent would cost $973.01 per month for every $100,000 you borrow. That substantial monthly payment comes with the benefit of paying even less interest over the life of the loan than you would with a 15-year term.

Where rates are headed

