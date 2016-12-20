Mortgages Blog

Refinance rates rise for Tuesday

Posted: 12 pm ET

Multiple closely watched refinance rates floated higher today.

Nationwide averages on 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed refinances both climbed. The average rate on 10-year fixed refis, meanwhile, also cruised higher.

30-year fixed refinance

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 4.20 percent, up 11 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 3.54 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $489.02 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $0.11 higher compared with last week.

15-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refi is 3.34 percent, up 13 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed refinance at that rate will cost around $706 per $100,000 borrowed. Yes, that payment is much bigger than it would be on a 30-year mortgage, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.

10-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed-refinance rate is 3.25 percent, up 11 basis points over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 10-year fixed-rate refi at 3.25 percent would cost $977.19 per month for every $100,000 you borrow. As you can see, the substantial savings in interest costs you'll reap with that short 10-year term comes with the downside of a much larger monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

