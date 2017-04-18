Mortgages Blog

Refinance rates slide for Tuesday

Posted: 12 pm ET

Multiple closely watched refinance rates trended down today.

The average rates for 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed refinances both fell. Meanwhile, the average rate on 10-year fixed refis also dropped.

Refinancing rates are constantly changing, but, overall, they are very low by historical standards. If you're in the market to refinance, it could make sense to go ahead and lock if you see a rate you like.

30-year fixed refinance

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 3.83 percent, down 19 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher, at 4.08 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $467.67 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $10.90 over what it would have been last week.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to get a handle on what your monthly payments would be and see what the effects of making extra payments would be. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refi is 3.07 percent, down 14 basis points

since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed refinance at that rate will cost around $693 per $100,000 borrowed. That's clearly much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

10-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed-refinance rate is 3.01 percent, down 3 basis points since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 10-year fixed-rate refi at 3.01 percent would cost $966.07 per month for every $100,000 you borrow. If you can manage that hefty monthly payment, you'll enjoy even more interest cost savings than you would with a 15-year term.

Where rates are headed

Methodology: The rates you see above are Bankrate.com Site Averages. These calculations are run after the close of the previous business day and include rates and/or yields we have collected that day for a specific banking product. Bankrate.com site averages tend to be volatile -- they help consumers see the movement of rates day to day. The institutions included in the "Bankrate.com Site Average" tables will be different from one day to the next, depending on which institutions' rates we gather on a particular day for presentation on the site.

