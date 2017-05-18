Mortgages Blog

Refinance rates slide for Thursday

Posted: 9 am ET

Multiple closely watched refinance rates fell today.

The national averages for 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed refinances both slid down. The average rate on 10-year fixed refis, meanwhile, also receded.

Refinancing rates change daily, but they remain much lower overall than they were before the Great Recession. If you're in the market to refinance, it could be a great time to lock in a rate.

30-year fixed refinance

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 3.82 percent, down 11 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 3.80 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $467.10 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $6.29 lower, compared with last week.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to figure out your monthly payments and see how much you'll save by adding extra payments. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refi is 3.04 percent, down 7 basis points

over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed refinance at that rate will cost around $693 per $100,000 borrowed. That's obviously much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.

10-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed-refinance loan is 2.95 percent, down 14 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 10-year fixed-rate refi at 2.95 percent would cost $969.77 per month for every $100,000 you borrow. As you can see, the big savings in interest costs you'll reap with that short 10-year term comes with the downside of a much larger monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

