Mortgages Blog

Several key refinance rates decreased today.

Nationwide averages for 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed refinances both ticked downwards. Meanwhile, the average rate on 10-year fixed refis also trended down.

30-year fixed refinance

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 4.01 percent, down 13 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher, at 4.06 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $477.99 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $7.53 from what it would have been last week.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly payments and find out how much you'll save by adding extra payments. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed refinance

The average for a 15-year refi is currently running at 3.19 percent, down 12 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed refinance at that rate will cost around $699 per $100,000 borrowed. Yes, that payment is much bigger than it would be on a 30-year mortgage, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out thousands of dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more quickly.

10-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed-refinance rate is 3.15 percent, down 2 basis points since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 10-year fixed-rate refi at 3.15 percent would cost $972.55 per month for every $100,000 you borrow. That substantial monthly payment comes with the benefit of paying even less interest over the life of the loan than you would with a 15-year term.

Where rates are headed

