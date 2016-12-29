Mortgages Blog

Refinance mortgage rate moves lower for Thursday

By Bankrate · Bankrate.com
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Posted: 9 am ET

Refinance rates were mixed, but one key rate were down.

The average rate nationwide for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance decreased, but the average rate on a 15-year fixed advanced. Meanwhile, the average rate on 10-year fixed refis rose.

30-year fixed refinance

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 4.20 percent, down 2 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 3.54 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $489.02 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $0.02 over what it would have been last week.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to figure out your monthly payments and find out how much you'll save by adding extra payments. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed refinance

The 15-year fixed refi average rate is now 3.35 percent, up 1 basis points over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed refinance at that rate will cost around $707 per $100,000 borrowed. That may put more pressure on your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.

10-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed-refinance rate is 3.27 percent, up 2 basis points over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 10-year fixed-rate refi at 3.27 percent would cost $978.12 per month for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a lot more than the monthly payment on even a 15-year refinance, but in return you'll pay even less in interest than you would with a 15-year term.

Where rates are headed

To see where Bankrate's panel of experts expect rates to go from here, check out our Rate Trend Index.

Average mortgage rates
Product Rate Change Last week
30-year fixed refi 4.20% 0.02 4.22%
15-year fixed refi 3.35% 0.01 3.34%
10-year fixed refi 3.27% 0.02 3.25%
Last updated 12/29/2016

1 Comment
