Mortgages Blog

Refinance rates increase for Thursday

Posted: 11 am ET

Multiple closely watched refinance rates notched higher today.

Average rates nationwide on 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed refinances both climbed. Meanwhile, the average rate on 10-year fixed refis also cruised higher.

30-year fixed refinance

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 4.07 percent, up 8 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 3.54 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $481.46 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $0.08 compared with last week.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to figure out your monthly payments and see what the effects of making extra payments would be. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed refinance

The 15-year fixed-refi average rate is now 3.21 percent, up 4 basis points over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed refinance at that rate will cost around $700 per $100,000 borrowed. That may put more pressure on your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.

10-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed-refinance rate is 3.13 percent, up 4 basis points over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 10-year fixed-rate refi at 3.13 percent would cost $971.62 per month for every $100,000 you borrow. If you can manage that big monthly payment, you'll enjoy even more interest cost savings than you would with a 15-year term.

Where rates are headed

