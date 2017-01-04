Mortgages Blog

Mortgage rates retreat for Wednesday

Posted: 10 am ET

Several benchmark mortgage rates slid lower today. The average rates on 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed mortgages both trended down. Meanwhile, the average rate on 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, also declined.

RATE SEARCH: Compare mortgage rates in your area now.

30-year fixed mortgages

The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.08 percent, down 10 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 3.98 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $482.04 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $5.81 from what it would have been last week.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to get a handle on what your monthly payments would be and see how much you'll save by adding extra payments. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed mortgages

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.24 percent, down 11 basis points since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $702 per $100,000 borrowed. That may squeeze your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.39 percent, ticking down 11 basis points from a week ago.

These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 3.39 percent would cost about $443 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could increase by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Where rates are headed

To see where Bankrate's panel of experts expect rates to go from here, check out our Rate Trend Index.

RATE SEARCH: Want to see where rates are right now? See local mortgage rates.