Mortgages Blog

Mortgage rates increase for Wednesday

Posted: 11 am ET

Multiple benchmark mortgage rates rose today. The average rates on 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed mortgages both cruised higher. The average rate on 5/1 ARMs, the most popular type of variable rate mortgage, also rose.

30-year fixed mortgages

The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.16 percent, up 13 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 3.51 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $486.69 for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $7.54 higher.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly payments and see what the effects of making extra payments would be. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed mortgages

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.32 percent, up 14 basis points since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $706 per $100,000 borrowed. That's obviously much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more quickly.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.50 percent, ticking up 20 basis points over the last seven days.

These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 3.50 percent would cost about $449 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Where rates are headed

