Mortgages Blog

Mortgage rates move up for Wednesday

Posted: 10 am ET

Several benchmark mortgage rates ticked up today. The average rates on 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed mortgages both cruised higher. The average rate on 5/1 ARMs, the most popular type of variable rate mortgage, were down.

RATE SEARCH: Compare mortgage rates in your area now.

30-year fixed mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 4.03 percent, up 4 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 3.51 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $479.15 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $2.31 from what it would have been last week.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly payments and see the effect of adding extra payments. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed mortgages

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.18 percent, up 1 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $699 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little tougher to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.30 percent, ticking down 3 basis points from a week ago.

These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 3.30 percent would cost about $438 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Where rates are headed

To see where Bankrate's panel of experts expect rates to go from here, check out our Rate Trend Index.

RATE SEARCH: Want to see where rates are right now? See local mortgage rates.