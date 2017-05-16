Mortgages Blog

Key mortgage rates mixed for Tuesday

Posted: 9 am ET

Mortgage rates moved in different directions today. The average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was flat, but the average rate on a 15-year fixed fell. Meanwhile, the average rate on 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages sunk lower.

Rates for mortgages are constantly changing, but they have remained in a historically low range for quite some time. If you're in the market for a mortgage, it could be a great time to lock in a rate. Just don't do so without shopping around first.

30-year fixed mortgages

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.93 percent, unchanged from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 3.83 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $473.39 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly payments and see the effect of adding extra payments. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed mortgages

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.12 percent, down 1 basis point over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $696 per $100,000 borrowed. Yes, that payment is much bigger than it would be on a 30-year mortgage, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more quickly.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.19 percent, down 1 basis point over the last week.

These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 3.19 percent would cost about $432 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Where rates are headed

Methodology: The rates you see above are Bankrate.com Site Averages. These calculations are run after the close of the previous business day and include rates and/or yields we have collected that day for a specific banking product. Bankrate.com site averages tend to be volatile -- they help consumers see the movement of rates day to day. The institutions included in the "Bankrate.com Site Average" tables will be different from one day to the next, depending on which institutions' rates we gather on a particular day for presentation on the site.

To learn more about the different rate averages Bankrate publishes, see "Understanding Bankrate's Rate Averages."