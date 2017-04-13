Mortgages Blog

Mortgage rates slide for Thursday

Multiple closely watched mortgage rates sunk lower today. The average rates on 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed mortgages both slid down. Meanwhile, the average rate on 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also slid lower.

Mortgage rates are constantly changing, but they have remained in a historically low range for quite some time. If you're in the market for a mortgage, it may be a great time to lock in a rate. Just make sure you shop around first.

30-year fixed mortgages

The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.88 percent, down 7 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 4.14 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $470.52 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $4.02 than it would have been last week.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly payments and see how much you'll save by adding extra payments. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed mortgages

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.08 percent, down 5 basis points over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $694 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little harder to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.12 percent, falling 1 basis point over the last 7 days.

These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 3.12 percent would cost about $428 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Where rates are headed

To see where Bankrate's panel of experts expect rates to go from here, check out our Rate Trend Index.

Want to see where rates are right now? See local mortgage rates.

