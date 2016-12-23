Mortgages Blog

Mortgage rates retreat for Friday

Posted: 4 pm ET

Several benchmark mortgage rates tapered off today. The average rates on 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed mortgages both declined. On the variable-mortgage side, the average rate on 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, also sunk lower.

RATE SEARCH: Compare mortgage rates in your area now.

30-year fixed mortgages

The average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate is 4.17 percent, down 1 basis point over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 3.51 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $487.27 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $0.58 from last week.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to get a handle on what your monthly payments would be and see the effect of adding extra payments. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed mortgages

The average 15-year-fixed mortgage rate is 3.32 percent, down 1 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $706 per $100,000 borrowed. That's clearly much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more quickly.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.46 percent, falling 13 basis points from a week ago.

These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 3.46 percent would cost about $447 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Where rates are headed

To see where Bankrate's panel of experts expect rates to go from here, check out our Rate Trend Index.

RATE SEARCH: Want to see where rates are right now? See local mortgage rates.