Mortgage rates have fallen two weeks in a row. The last time that happened was back in September.

The decrease in rates was accompanied by a modest rise in mortgage applications for home purchases. To round out the positive news, the Federal Housing Administration has announced that it will cut the cost of mortgage insurance premiums.

The two-week decline in mortgage rates is welcome news. Mortgage rates went up in 12 of the last 13 weeks of 2016 -- and they stayed the same the other week. In the last week of September, the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.54 percent and now it's more than half a percentage point higher.

Mortgage rates this week

The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell this week to 4.2 percent from 4.21 percent, according to Bankrate's weekly survey of large lenders. A year ago, it was 4.05 percent. Four weeks ago, the rate was 4.18 percent.

The mortgages in this week's survey had an average total of 0.24 discount and origination points.

Over the past 52 weeks, the 30-year fixed has averaged 3.79 percent. This week's rate is 0.41 percentage points higher than the 52-week average.

The benchmark 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.41 percent from 3.45 percent.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rose to 3.52 percent from 3.5 percent.

The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage fell to 4.24 percent from 4.28 percent.

Weekly national mortgage survey

Results of Bankrate.com's Jan. 11, 2017, weekly national survey of large lenders and the effect on monthly payments for a $165,000 loan: