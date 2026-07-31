What credit score do you need to buy a house?

What credit score do you need to buy a house?

Key takeaways Your credit score is one of the most important factors lenders look at when you apply for a mortgage loan — the higher your credit score is, the lower an interest rate you’ll qualify for.

For a conventional mortgage loan, you’ll need a minimum credit score of 620; an FHA loan requires a minimum credit score of 500 with a 10% down payment, and 580 with a 3.5% down payment.

Government-backed USDA loans and VA loans have no minimum credit score requirement, although lenders often like to see at least 640 and 620 for these, respectively.

Your credit score is one of the most important factors lenders consider when you apply for a mortgage — and higher scores usually result in lower interest rates and better terms. Ultimately, when buying a house, what’s considered a good score depends on the type of mortgage you’re seeking.

Many lenders will require you to have a score of at least 620 — what’s classified as a “fair” rating — to qualify for a mortgage loan. With a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan, though, you might be able to get approved with a score as low as 500. Getting a mortgage with a score that low will mean paying more, both in terms of the APR and private mortgage insurance.

What credit score do you need to buy a house?

The minimum credit score to be eligible for a mortgage loan depends on both the lender and the type of loan.

Loan Type Minimum Credit Score Conventional loans 620 FHA loans 500 with 10% down payment; 580 with 3.5% down payment USDA loans The USDA has no minimum requirement, but lenders generally like to see at least 640 VA loans The VA has no minimum requirement, but lenders generally like to see at least 620 Jumbo loans Varies by lender, usually at least 700

Conventional loans

Conventional mortgage loans are offered by commercial banks, and unlike some other loan types, they’re not backed by a U.S. government agency. The higher your credit score, the more likely you are to qualify for a conventional loan. Many lenders will accept a credit score as low as 620, but they may have other requirements for those borrowers, such as a higher income or larger down payment.

FHA loans

FHA loans are geared toward borrowers with lower credit scores and lower down payments, especially first-time homebuyers. You might qualify for an FHA loan with a credit score of 500 to 579 with a 10% down payment, or with a score of 580 or higher with a 3.5% down payment.

USDA loans

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans are for low- to moderate-income borrowers purchasing a home in a qualifying rural area. Borrowers generally need a minimum score of 640 to qualify. In some cases, USDA lenders may consider a lower score with additional analysis of a borrower’s credit.

VA loans

Guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, VA loans are offered to active and veteran military personnel and their families. The government doesn’t have a minimum credit score requirement to qualify, though many lenders — who actually extend the financing — require a minimum score of 620.

Jumbo loans

Jumbo mortgage loans are larger-than-normal-size mortgages that exceed the conforming loan limits established by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae — $832,750 in most markets, as of 2026. Many jumbo lenders require a credit score of 700 or higher to qualify because of the increased risk that comes with borrowing such a large amount.

How your credit score affects your mortgage rate

A small difference in your credit score could significantly impact the interest you’ll pay. For instance, on a $300,000 mortgage, the difference in principal and interest payments between a 6.5% interest rate and a 6% rate is $98 per month. That comes out to more than $35,000 over the course of a 30-year mortgage.

Here’s how much you’d pay at the current rates for each credit score range. These examples are based on national averages for a 30-year fixed mortgage loan of $300,000.

FICO Score APR* Monthly Payment Total Interest Paid Price Changes 780-850 6.61% $1,918 $390,465 If your score lowers to 760-779, you could pay an extra $7,152 760-779 6.71% $1,938 $397,617 If your score rises to 780-850, you could save an extra $7,152 740-759 6.77% $1,950 $401,922 If your score rises to 760-779, you could save an extra $4,305 720-739 6.91% $1,978 $412,011 If your score rises to 740-759, you could save an extra $10,089 700-719 6.94% $1,984 $414,180 If your score rises to 720-739, you could save an extra $2,169 680-699 7.08% $2,012 $424,339 If your score rises to 700-719, you could save an extra $10,159 660-679 7.12% $2,020 $427,252 If your score rises to 680-699, you could save an extra $2,913 640-659 7.25% $2,047 $436,750 If your score rises to 660-679, you could save an extra $9,498 620-639 7.46% $2,089 $452,195 If your score rises to 640-659, you could save an extra $15,445

Source: myFICO, July 2026.

Bankrate’s loan comparison calculator is a handy tool to help you see interest rates for credit scores. You can also use Bankrate’s mortgage APR calculator to run the numbers and see what your monthly mortgage payment might look like with different APRs. It can take several months to improve your credit, so check well before you start shopping.

“A low credit score can make it less likely that you would qualify for the most affordable rates, and could even lead to rejection of your mortgage application,” says Bruce McClary, senior VP of membership and communications for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. “It’s still possible to be approved with a low credit score, but you may have to add a co-signer or reduce the overall amount you plan to borrow.”

Why your credit score matters to lenders For every loan lenders give, they face a risk the borrower won’t pay it back. That’s why they use your credit score to determine your ability to repay the mortgage — and, subsequently, their risk in extending you the loan. The higher your score, the less perceived risk you present and the lower of a rate you’ll likely get.

How to improve your credit score

Before you start looking at houses, it’s smart to check your credit score and pull your credit reports from the major credit agencies. Addressing credit issues early on can help you raise your score before you apply for a mortgage.

If your credit score isn’t great, consider postponing homeownership and working to boost your score and improve your options. Here are some tips to help:

Check your credit report and correct any errors: Request a copy of your credit reports from the three major credit agencies: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. If you find inaccurate or missing information, file a dispute with the agency and the creditor. Resolving any such problems can help boost your credit score.

Request a copy of your credit reports from the three major credit agencies: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. If you find inaccurate or missing information, file a dispute with the agency and the creditor. Resolving any such problems can help boost your credit score. Pay down credit card balances: Your credit utilization ratio is the amount of debt you have compared with your available credit. Lenders typically like to see credit utilization of 30% or less. To calculate yours, divide your total debt on revolving credit accounts by your total credit limits. For instance, if you have $10,000 in debt and $20,000 in available credit, your credit utilization ratio is 50%.

Your credit utilization ratio is the amount of debt you have compared with your available credit. Lenders typically like to see credit utilization of 30% or less. To calculate yours, divide your total debt on revolving credit accounts by your total credit limits. For instance, if you have $10,000 in debt and $20,000 in available credit, your credit utilization ratio is 50%. Pay your bills on time: Your payment history accounts for 35% of your credit score. While late payments stay on your credit report for up to seven years, their impact on your score diminishes over time. You’ll need to be patient though, it may take up to a year to see meaningful improvement with consistent on-time payments.

Your payment history accounts for 35% of your credit score. While late payments stay on your credit report for up to seven years, their impact on your score diminishes over time. You’ll need to be patient though, it may take up to a year to see meaningful improvement with consistent on-time payments. Don’t close older credit lines after paying them off: Closing unused accounts might sound like a good idea, but it may raise your credit utilization ratio, and thus cause your credit score to drop.

Closing unused accounts might sound like a good idea, but it may raise your credit utilization ratio, and thus cause your credit score to drop. Don’t open any new lines of credit: Experts commonly advise against opening new credit accounts to increase your credit utilization ratio, because each credit request can lower your score slightly. Once your credit has improved, you should rate-shop and get quotes from at least three lenders, but keep it within a 45-day window — spreading out the rate inquiries can hurt your score. You can also use Bankrate’s mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payments.