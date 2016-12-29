Hero Images/Getty Images

Mortgage rates have gone up nine weeks in a row -- something that's happened only one other time in the last 31 years.

But that doesn't tell the whole story. Mortgage rates have risen 12 of the last 13 weeks. Guess what happened that one week when they didn't rise? They stayed the same.

So, mortgage rates never fell during the fourth quarter of 2016. Bankrate has compiled mortgage rates since September 1985. In those 31-plus years, this is the first time that rates never fell for a full quarter of a year.

The only other nine-week streak of mortgage rate increases happened from September to November 2005. In that time, the 30-year fixed rose from 5.8 percent to 6.42 percent -- an increase of 0.62 of a percentage point. This streak was bigger: Mortgage rates rose 0.76 of a percentage point.

SEARCH RATES: Don't despair. Find a mortgage rate that's fair..

Mortgage rates this week

The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose this week to 4.32 percent from 4.31 percent, according to Bankrate's weekly survey of large lenders. A year ago, it was 4.15 percent. Four weeks ago, the rate was 4.13 percent.

The mortgages in this week's survey had an average total of 0.24 discount and origination points.

Over the past 52 weeks, the 30-year fixed has averaged 3.79 percent. This week's rate is 0.53 percentage points higher than the 52-week average.

The benchmark 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.57 percent from 3.56 percent.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rose to 3.57 percent from 3.56 percent.

The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage rose to 4.37 percent from 4.36 percent.

Weekly national mortgage survey

Results of Bankrate.com's Dec. 28, 2016, weekly national survey of large lenders and the effect on monthly payments for a $165,000 loan: