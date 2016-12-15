Rates Blog

Mortgage rates in Los Angeles

Posted: 11 am ET

Mortgage rates showed no clear direction in the Los Angeles area this week.

Key 30-year rate flat in Los Angeles

According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the Los Angeles area remained unchanged at 4.36 percent. The local rate was above the national rate of 4.18 percent.

In this week's survey, the mortgages had an average of 0.12 discount and origination points.

"With the most popular mortgage rate frozen in place, it's neither good news nor bad news for potential borrowers who were waiting to lock a mortgage rate," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.

Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 30-year fixed-rate mortgage were also steady, staying at $822.36.

No clear direction for other Los Angeles mortgage types

The average rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages went in the other direction this week, ramping up 7 basis points to 4.40 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Los Angeles area, that limit is $625,500.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages fell 2 basis points, dropping to 3.73 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage followed rates ticking downwards, down $1.64 to $1,198.28.

"The 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance. With this decrease in the 15-year fixed, a refinance will be more beneficial to some homeowners," Lewis says.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate climbed 2 basis points this week, increasing to 3.66 percent. The most common type of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.

