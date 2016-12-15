Rates Blog

Mortgage rates in Detroit

Posted: 11 am ET

Several key mortgage rates climbed in the Detroit area this week.

Benchmark 30-year rate rises in Detroit

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the Detroit area climbed to 4.03 percent, according to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders. While it was still below the national average rate of 4.18 percent, the local rate was up 1 basis point from last week. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.

The mortgages in the survey for this week had an average of 0.17 discount and origination points.

"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find it pricier to borrow," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.

The climb in the mortgage rate punched up 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $790.59, an uptick of $0.95 from last week.

Other Detroit mortgage types mixed

The rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also trended up this week, rising 3 points to 4.19 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Detroit area, that limit is $417,000.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages ticked upward to 3.29 percent, climbing 2 basis points from last week. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage followed rates higher, up $1.61 to $1,162.61.

"Because the 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance, the increase means that a refi is less profitable than it would have been before the rate rise," Lewis says.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate dropped 9 points this week, slipping to 3.33 percent. 5/1 ARMs allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after. They are the most common type of variable-rate mortgage.

