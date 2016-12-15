Rates Blog

Several important mortgage rates were flat in the Dallas area this week.
Benchmark 30-year rate stays flat in Dallas
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the Dallas area remained consistent at 4.19 percent, according to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders. The local rate was higher than the national rate of 4.18 percent.
This week, the mortgages averaged 0.49 discount and origination points.
"With the most popular mortgage rate standing still, it's neither good news nor bad news for potential borrowers who were waiting to lock a mortgage rate," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.
Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 30-year fixed-rate mortgage were also steady, holding at $805.92.
No clear direction for other Dallas mortgage types
On the other hand, the average rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages rose this week, climbing 9 basis points to 4.34 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Dallas area, that limit is $417,000.
The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages declined 3 basis points, reaching 3.42 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage followed rates ticking downwards, tapering off $2.42 to $1,173.08.
"The 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance. With this fall in the 15-year fixed, a refinance will be more profitable to some homeowners," says Lewis.
The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate stood at 3.33 percent this week. 5/1 ARMs allow property owners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after. They are the most popular variety of variable-rate mortgage.
|
Weekly mortgage survey
|Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted 12/14/2016. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $417,000 in the Dallas area.
|30-year fixed
|15-year fixed
|5-year ARM
|30-year jumbo
|This week's rate:
|4.19%
|3.42%
|3.33%
|4.34%
|Change from last week:
|N/C
|-0.03
|N/C
|+0.09
|Monthly payment:
|$805.92
|$1,173.08
|$725.35
|$2,073.42
|Change from last week:
|N/C
|-$2.42
|N/C
|+$22.15
