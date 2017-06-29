Mortgages Blog

Mortgage rates in Los Angeles

Posted: 9 am ET

Several important mortgage rates saw an increase in the Los Angeles area this week.

Key 30-year rate rises in Los Angeles

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate for the Los Angeles area climbed to 4.19 percent, according to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders. Not only did the local rate climb 6 basis points from last week, but it exceeded the national average rate of 4.07 percent. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.

In the survey for the current week, the mortgages had an average of 0.21 discount and origination points.

"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find it more expensive to borrow," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.

The rise in the mortgage rate lifted 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $805.92, an increase of $5.79 from last week.

Other Los Angeles mortgage types mixed

The rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also trended upward this week, up 4 points to 4.00 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Los Angeles area, that limit is $636,150.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed 6 basis points as well, up to 3.44 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage moved up with rates, ratcheting up $4.86 to $1,174.70.

"Because the 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance, the increase means that a refi is less profitable than it would have been before the rate rise," says Lewis.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate ticked downwards 3 points this week, down to 3.66 percent. 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first 5 years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after. They are the most popular type of variable-rate mortgage.

Weekly mortgage survey Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted June 28, 2017. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $636,150 in the Los Angeles area. 30-year fixed 15-year fixed 5-year ARM 30-year jumbo This week's rate: 4.19% 3.44% 3.66% 4.00% Change from last week: +0.06 +0.06 -0.03 +0.04 Monthly payment: $805.92 $1,174.70 $755.74 $3,037.08 Change from last week: +$5.79 +$4.86 -$2.79 +$14.69

