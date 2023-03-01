Caitlin Ritchie

  • Solar energy
  • Home energy
  • Energy efficiency
  • B.A. in English from the University of Georgia
  • Master's degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

  • Contributor and writer for Bankrate sister site SaveOnEnery.com
  • Writing and research previously cited by The Washington Post and The American Solar Energy Society

Caitlin Ritchie is a Bankrate contributor and a writer for Bankrate sister site SaveOnEnergy.com. Caitlin has been covering home energy, residential solar power and energy efficiency since 2019. In her writing, Caitlin aims to demystify the energy industry and help readers find clear and straightforward answers and financial advice.

Caitlin earned her master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2019 and her B.A. from the University of Georgia in 2015, both in English. Snopes, The Washington Post and The American Solar Energy Society have cited her writing and research.

