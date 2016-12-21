CD rates Blog

Navy Fed offers 2 percent on 17-month CDs

Posted: 3 pm ET

Navy Federal Credit Union's December CD special is a bona fide winner for military-affiliated savers across the country and their families.

The world’s largest credit union is offering 2 percent APY on special 17-month certificates of deposit with a modest $50 minimum.

Compare that with the 1.31 percent APY you can currently earn with the top 1-year CD from a national bank or the top national 2-year rate of 1.52 percent APY.*

An added bonus of this promotional CD is that you can invest additional funds at any time during the term. However, the CD stipulates a maximum total deposit of $50,000.

Membership in Navy Fed is open to savers who are affiliated in any way with the armed forces, the U.S. Department of Defense or the National Guard. This includes regular active-duty personnel and reservists in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard as well as Army and Air National Guard members.

In addition, their families and household members are eligible to join Navy Fed.

Becoming a member and opening a certificate of deposit can be done online or at one of almost 300 branches across the country and in Guam.

*The rates above were gathered Dec. 19, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks who offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.