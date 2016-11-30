CD rates Blog

Freedom CU’s deal shines among midterm CDs

Posted: 9 am ET

Freedom Credit Union is offering a hot new deal for midterm CD shoppers.

Paying 1.71% APY on 30 month CDs, the credit union's promotion tops the best 3-year CD rate you can find at national banks — which max out at 1.7% APY* — while also letting you shave 6 months off your commitment.

The credit union is based in the Philadelphia area.

Anyone who lives, works, volunteers or worships in Pennsylvania's Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware and Chester counties is eligible to join Freedom, as are employees of almost 300 affiliated employers.

Although existing members can open the certificate online, new members must visit one of Freedom's half-dozen branches, located in Philadelphia, Abington, Lansdale and Warminster.

The 30-month certificate special requires a minimum investment of $500 in new money — that is, money not already on deposit with the credit union.

*The rates above were gathered Nov. 28, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks who offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.

