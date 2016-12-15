Rates Blog

Mortgage rates in Atlanta

By Claes Bell · Bankrate.com
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Posted: 12 pm ET

Several important mortgage rates held steady in the Atlanta area this week.

Key 30-year rate remains unchanged in Atlanta

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the Atlanta area remained unchanged at 4.41 percent, according to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders. The local rate topped the national rate of 4.18 percent.

This week, the mortgages averaged 0.48 discount and origination points.

"With the most popular mortgage rate standing still, it's neither good news nor bad news for potential borrowers who were waiting to lock a mortgage rate," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.

Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 30-year fixed-rate mortgage were also constant, remaining at $827.23.

Other Atlanta mortgage types mixed

Conversely, the average rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages, fell this week, down 6 basis points to 4.13 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Atlanta area, that limit is $417,000.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages slipped to 3.48 percent, slipping 2 basis points from last week. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage followed rates ticking downwards, slipping $1.62 to $1,177.94.

"The 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance. With this decrease in the 15-year fixed, a refinance will be more profitable to some homeowners," Lewis says.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate stood at 3.67 percent. The most common type of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow property owners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.

Weekly mortgage survey
Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted 12/14/2016. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $417,000 in the Atlanta area.
30-year fixed 15-year fixed 5-year ARM 30-year jumbo
This week's rate: 4.41% 3.48% 3.67% 4.13%
Change from last week: N/C -0.02 N/C -0.06
Monthly payment: $827.23 $1,177.94 $756.67 $2,022.20
Change from last week: N/C -$1.62 N/C -$14.51

26 Comments
