Credit Cards Blog

That huge Chase Sapphire bonus is going away

Posted: 12 pm ET

Credit card bonuses can disappear without warning, but Chase has done everyone a favor and given us a deadline.

You have until Jan. 11 to apply online for the Chase Sapphire Reserve card in order to qualify for the 100,000 point sign-up bonus. Once that deadline passes, the bonus will be cut in half, The Points Guy first reported, although you'll still be able to qualify through March 12 if you apply at a Chase branch.

That bonus, which you'll receive after spending $4,000 in the first three months after account opening, is good for $1,500 toward airfare, hotel, car rentals or cruises when redeemed through Chase's rewards platform.

You'll also get:

An annual $300 travel credit.

Triple points when you use the card on travel and dining and a single point on all other spending.

Free airport lounge access

Reimbursement for the Global Entry or TSA Precheck fee.

The card also has a $450 annual fee, which becomes far more of a negative after the bank slashes the sign-up offer. That also would make the bank's sister card, the Chase Sapphire Preferred, more attractive, given the current bonus offer (subject to change, of course) is 50,000 bonus points and a much lower $95 annual fee, waived the first year.

Word the promotion is coming to an end isn't all that surprising given the news last month that the popularity of the Chase Sapphire Reserve bonus had cut the bank's fourth-quarter profit by up to $300 million.

But it's still leaving some people scrambling to sign up or convince others the deal is good.

"My parents are going on a 25th anniversary trip this fall to Europe," one commenter wrote on a Reddit discussion regarding the deadline. "They have something like an 850 credit score and six-figure income, but I can't convince them to sign up. My aunt and uncle put all their spend on their Citi (American Airlines) card and won't give this a second look. It's mind-numbing."

Other bonuses out there

If the annual fee is too much to swallow, there are other good bonuses out there, although the same word of caution applies: They can end at any time.

I wrote about 5 good bonuses last month, including the Sapphire Reserve. All are still available.