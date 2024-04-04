Fix your credit, find your freedom

Get a free credit assessment
introducing

Since 2004, Lexington Law has been helping clients repair their credit. With their team on your side, you can remove false claims on your report, improve your score and reinforce your consumer protections on your credit history. Enjoy the benefits of a credit score that truly reflects your creditwor

Learn more
Lexington law’s offerings
  • Credit Good

    Zero cost to start

  • User Classic

    Direct communication with credit bureaus

  • Bank

    Powerful legal support

Featured credit repair content

Credit repair

What are credit repair companies and how do they work?

If you have bad credit, it can be a struggle to get a loan or manage finances. Credit repair companies can help you improve your credit.
Arrow Right
Credit Repair

How to repair your credit in 5 steps

Looking to repair your credit? Here’s how to repair your credit in 5 simple steps and get access to favorable interest rates.

Credit Repair

Pros and cons of credit repair: What to know before you start

Working with a credit repair company has the benefit of ease, but it can still be a risk for some individuals.

Image for Get started on your free credit assessment today
Logo for Get started on your free credit assessment today
Featured partner

Get started on your free credit assessment today

Arrow Right
Reach your goal of

Where to start

What credit score do you start with?

Learn how credit scores work, including how your first credit score is calculated, how to establish good credit and whether there is such a thing as a “starting credit score.”
Good to know

What is a FICO score?

A good FICO credit score is one of the best ways to maintain financial health. Here's what to know about your score and how it's determined.
Learn more

What do the 3 credit bureaus do?

The three main credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — collect an array of information in order to establish consumer credit reports.

Build your credit

How to build credit with a secured credit card

If you have a low credit score or a limited credit history, you can start building credit with a secured credit card. Here's what you need to know.
Where to start

How long does it take to increase your credit score?

Depending on why it's low, it can take months or even years to raise your credit score. Here's what you need to know about how to rebuild your score.
Boost Your Score

Can you use your cellphone bill to build credit?

Your cellphone provider doesn’t typically report your payments to credit bureaus. They can still help you build your credit

Repair your credit

How to repair your credit in 5 steps

Looking to repair your credit? Here’s how to repair your credit in 5 simple steps and get access to favorable interest rates.
Learn more

What are credit repair companies and how do they work?

If you have bad credit, it can be a struggle to get a loan or manage finances. Credit repair companies can help you improve your credit.
Where's your score?

Different types of credit repair and how they work

Credit repair companies and credit counselors can help you meet your credit goals. You can also take the DIY approach to get the job done.

Build credit

How to build credit with a secured credit card

If you have a low credit score or a limited credit history, you can start building credit with a secured credit card. Here's what you need to know.
Boost your score

How to build credit fast

Six tips to help you build credit quickly, plus expert advice on how to maintain a good credit score.
Exclusive Tips

How to get a credit card with bad credit

You can be approved for a credit card even with bad credit, but your options will be limited. Here are steps to increase your approval odds.

Build your credit

How to build credit without a credit card

Don’t feel defeated if you don’t have good credit, can’t get a credit card, and aim to build up your credit. Find out about multiple ways to improve your credit.
Know the difference

Payday loans vs. installment loans

Payday loans, targeting consumers with limited or no credit, offer quick cash until the next paycheck. However, their high interest often traps borrowers in cycles of debt, pushing financial strain ever deeper into poverty.

Know more

8 ways to spot personal loan scams

A personal loan may be the answer to your financial woes, but watch out for these signs that you may be getting scammed.

Clean your history

How to clean up credit reports

It is a good practice to review your credit report annually for any inaccuracies. What should you look for and how to address any issues?
Boost your score

Can you remove hard inquiries from your credit report?

Removing accurate and timely information from your report is generally not possible. This is true for hard inquiries as well, unless identity theft has occurred.
Exclusive Tips

How to repair your credit in 5 steps

Looking to repair your credit? Here’s how to repair your credit in 5 simple steps and get access to favorable interest rates.

Protect your score

What is credit monitoring?

Credit monitoring services can alert you to unauthorized changes to your credit report. Paid services are available, but your credit card may offer the protection you need.
Boost your credit

Top credit-building apps of 2023

Credit-building apps give you access to a loan or credit line or simply help you track your score as you make moves to better it. Here are the best ones.
Know more

How does ‘buy now, pay later’ affect your credit score?

“Buy now, pay later” services are flourishing, but some may have more impact on your credit score than others.
Bankrate's image file

Get the credit you deserve

Your credit score is more than just a number. We have partnered with Lexington Law to help you get the credit score you deserve. Their dedicated team fights for every consumer’s right to an accurate, fair and substantiated credit report. Lexington Law helped customers remove over 2 million credit errors in 2023 alone, empowering them to find their financial freedom.

Learn More
client experiences

Lexington Law is here to help you reach your goals

“I have been with them for years, and let me say they do not stop working around the clock for your credit! They don’t just send one little letter either. They have a whole process of letters and fight for you! They have and are helping me so much!”
– Natasha M.

They are great. They care about you and truly want to ensure they are helping you the best way they can. They have removed 11 negative items from my credit report, and I completely trust them. You will know the next steps and plan that is best for you and your current situation.
– Robert P.

“I have been using Lexington Law Firm for over a year now, and they have really helped me out a lot. I love the app because you can see and clearly understand things.”
– Shonna  A.

Latest Article

Bankrate's image file
find your freedom

Find out what your credit is costing you

Get started today with a free online credit assessment.

Arrow Right
The trusted provider of accurate rates and financial information
Wall Street Journal
USA Today
The New York Times
CNN
Bloomberg
ABC