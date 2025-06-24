Top CD rates today: June 24, 2025 | Earn up to 4.51% APY
Key takeaways
- The highest CD rate across terms is 4.51 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.
- National averages are significantly lower than top rates, so it pays to shop around.
- The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady in 2025, and competitive APYs remain higher than they’ve been in decades, outside the current rate cycle.
Opening a fixed-rate certificate of deposit (CD) now should give you peace of mind that your savings will continue to earn the same annual percentage yield (APY) should rates continue to retreat. APYs on many competitive CDs decreased gradually leading up to the Federal Reserve's three rate cuts in late 2024, and they slipped further in their wake. They've been relatively stable in recent months, however.
Right now, the highest APY across CD terms is 4.51 percent, which is offered on a six-month term from Rising Bank, requiring a $1,000 minimum deposit. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in the current rate environment.
Bankrate’s table below shows the highest yields offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and approximately how much you’d earn for each term with a $10,000 investment.
Today's top CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|1.47%
|$10,000
|$108
|6-month
|Rising Bank
|4.51%
|1.95%
|$1,000
|$223
|9-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.26%
|N/A
|$1,000
|$318
|1-year
|Rising Bank
|4.45%
|2.02%
|$1,000
|$445
|18-month
|Rising Bank
|4.20%
|2.26%
|$5,000
|$637
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.79%
|$10,000
|$847
|3-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.71%
|$10,000
|$1,297
|4-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.84%
|$10,000
|$1,766
|5-year
|Popular Direct
|4.20%
|1.73%
|$10,000
|$2,284
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 24, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
How much $2,000 could earn you in a one-year CD
Currently, the highest offering on a one-year CD is 4.45 percent APY. According to Bankrate’s CD calculator, if you invest $2,000 you would earn $89 in interest within a year.
The highest one-year CD APY is currently more than twice the national average for a one-year term. While the top one-year APY has decreased from 5.36 percent one year ago, it’s still comparable with many high-yield savings accounts — and it’s still outpacing the rate of inflation.
CD inverted yield curve
Historically, longer-term CDs have often earned higher APYs than their shorter-term counterparts. In recent times, however, some shorter terms are earning higher APYs than longer ones. For instance, the highest one-year CD’s APY is currently greater than that of the top five-year CD. This has been the case for more than two years.
Higher APYs may make shorter terms more attractive to some savers, although keeping your money in a slightly-lower-earning CD with a longer term could earn you more in total interest, thanks to compound interest.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".