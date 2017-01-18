savings

How much money should I have saved by 30?

William Stitt/Unsplash Most of us merely guess when answering the question "how much money should I have saved by 30." The problem is, it's difficult to account for personal factors such as health, life expectancy or retirement lifestyle in the future. It also might seem daunting to determine for people who don't understand how compound investment returns and tax-advantaged retirement savings accounts can help even small savings grow significantly over time. Rather than confront a seemingly impossible savings goal, working through retirement is many people's solution. Eighty-three percent of millennials -- 18 to 34 year olds -- say they plan to work through their retirement years either for income, to stay busy or to pursue a passion, according to a study published in the fall of 2016 by Merrill Edge. Planning to work throughout retirement is risky because of your health, a loved one's health or a potentially weak job market. Or you might just get sick of working, even if you love your job so much now that you can't imagine ever wanting to quit. A better plan to answer the question -- how much money should I have saved by 30 -- is to set short-term savings goals, such as percentage of your income that you can consistently save each month, and long-term savings milestones, such as assets you'll have amassed by each decade of your life. The most important goal: Good financial habits Robert Johnson, president and CEO of The American College of Financial Services in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, says that the most important goal to have achieved by age 30 is to have developed a plan for paying down debt and saving for retirement and be devoting a meaningful portion of income, such as 10 percent, to saving for retirement. Your savings accumulation by age 30 will depends on your career path and how much you continue to invest in building your future earning power. "For instance, if you are 30 years old and are currently training to become a medical doctor, it is likely that you haven't saved anything and, in fact, have taken on a great deal of debt. But, that is appropriate given that you are increasing your future earning power," Johnson says. Emergency funds and paying down debt How much money you should have saved by age 30 depends on many factors, says financial coach and planner Ryan Frailich, founder of Deliberate Finances, a fee-only financial planning firm based in New Orleans. The cost of living in your location impacts this figure, as does whether you're married or single, your debt load, your long-term earning potential, your family obligations and many other variables, he says. But one goal he recommends that everyone meet by age 30 is having an emergency fund with three months' worth of expenses "so that when, not if, life throws you an unexpected twist, you're prepared," Frailich says. RATE SEARCH: Make sure you're getting the most out of your emergency fund by keeping it in a savings account that earns interest. Start by looking for a high-rate savings account. A better way to look at things for someone burdened by student loan debt might be how much they've increased their net worth by since they've started working, says Justin Chidester, a fee-only financial planner at Wealth Mode Financial Planning in Logan, Utah. Someone who has reduced their debt by one year's salary by age 30 is on a good financial trajectory, he says.