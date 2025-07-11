Top CD rates today: July 11, 2025 | Top APY holds steady at 4.45%

Key takeaways Today's leading CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.

Competitive CDs are earning around double the national average rates, for various terms.

After cutting its benchmark federal funds rate three times in 2024, the Federal Reserve has left the rate untouched in 2025. CD APYs declined in response to the Fed's cuts, yet they remain historically high.

A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for earning interest on your funds as you save for your financial goals. Things to consider before opening a CD include the annual percentage yield (APY), how much money you wish to deposit and whether you’re able to lock in the funds for the duration of the CD’s term.

Currently, the leading APY across CD terms is 4.45 percent, which is available on a six-month term. You can find a similar APY of 4.40 percent on a one-year term, which provides the opportunity to lock in a competitive rate until July 2026. Savers who wish to lock in today's rates for longer can find leading APYs between 4.15 percent and 4.25 percent on terms from two to five years.

Bankrate’s table below shows the best CD rates offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and approximately how much you’d earn for each term with a $10,000 investment.

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of July 11, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How to take advantage of current CD rates

Yields on most competitive CDs have been decreasing this year, although many shorter-term CDs are offering yields comparable to high-yield savings accounts. In a falling-rate environment, a fixed-rate CD’s advantage over a variable-rate savings account is that the CD guarantees you’ll earn the same APY until it matures.

Many shorter-term CDs are currently earning higher APYs than longer ones, yet one way to get the best of both worlds is through a CD ladder. This involves opening multiple CDs of varying term lengths. This way, some of your money will earn the top short-term rates, while the remainder will benefit from a guaranteed rate for a longer timeframe.

"Employing [the CD ladder] approach allows you to strike a balance between liquidity (i.e. access to funds) and yields at different terms to help mitigate the risk associated with timing the rate environment," says Derik Farrar, head of personal deposits at U.S. Bank.

Recent trends in top CD rates

Competitive CD APYs trended downward throughout 2024 and have decreased somewhat in 2025. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January 2024 was 5.66 percent, whereas it's 4.40 percent today. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates saw steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.

"With uncertainty around the broader macroeconomic conditions and how the Fed will respond to those positions, how CD rates will move is uncertain, and could change as inflation, unemployment and economic growth change," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.