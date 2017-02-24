What is a contingency?

A contingency is a possible event that may occur in the future. Contingency plans are often established to prepare for natural disasters, terrorist attacks and fraudulent activity.

Managers frequently try to identify and prepare for contingencies that have a strong likelihood of occurring.

Financial managers make advanced preparations so companies can effectively withstand negative contingencies. They also may develop contingency plans that include setting aside significant reserves of cash to ensure a company has strong liquidity or purchasing insurance policies that cover losses.

Contingency plans frequently include procedures for returning a company to normal operations after a negative event, and often contain a planned public relations response to mitigate damage to the company's reputation.

Contingency plans

Contingency plans mitigate loss and damage caused by negative events. Companies that have effective contingency plans are more likely to stay in operation after a negative event due to their appropriate planning. Contingency plans may include:

A bank purchasing and installing a backup generator in case of a power outage.

A financial management company keeping secure records offsite in case of theft or loss of data.

A technology company building an offsite data center in case of a natural disaster.

Contingent liability

Contingent liability is a potential liability that may occur and is dependent on the outcome of a future event.

Contingent liabilities are documented in accounting records if the contingency is likely and the liability amount can be reasonably estimated. If these conditions cannot be met, the potential liability may be disclosed in financial statement footnotes, or may not be reported at all.

Examples of contingent liabilities include lawsuits and product warranties. The requirements for reporting contingent liabilities differ based on factors such as the dollar amount and probability that the contingency will occur. These requirements are designed to protect investors.

Recording contingent liabilities

If a company thinks a liability is likely and they can reasonably estimate its cost, that amount should be posted on the company's balance sheet. For example, a company that is being sued and expects to lose the lawsuit should include the amount they expect to pay in the balance sheet. If the company prevails and does not have to pay the liability, it can debit the expense sheet after the case has been settled.

If a company believes a liability is possible but not probable, this can be disclosed in the footnotes of the financial statements. If the chance of liability is remote, the company does not need to disclose the potential liability.

Warranty liabilities

Companies often conduct annual forecasts to determine the costs of their warranty expenses. These costs are calculated in the companies' ledgers. If the companies' actual warranty expenses differ from projected expenses, the ledgers are adjusted at the end of the year to reflect the updated expenses.

Contingency clause

Contingency clauses are contractual provisions that require a specified event or action to take place for a contract to be considered valid. Another term for a contingency clause is an escape clause.

Contingency clauses enable one of the parties to cancel the contract if the requirements are not met. For example, a buyer's offer to purchase a home may be contingent upon the home passing an inspection. Or the buyer may require that the seller fix problems that were listed on the inspection report as a contingency to purchasing the home.

Financing contingency

Financing contingencies protect buyers in the event their financing falls through. Financing contingency clauses dictate that the buyer's obligation to close a transaction is contingent on his ability to acquire the appropriate funding.

This is most often used in financing mortgages. However, both residential and commercial transactions routinely include financing contingency clauses.