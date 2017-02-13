The term "cash card" covers a variety of cards that have a preset value. Banks, credit card companies, stores, and other institutions issue these cards to use at many different retailers or to make withdrawals and complete other transactions associated with user accounts.

Using a cash card

Cash cards are plastic cards that look like any other debit or credit card. The design on the front varies, depending on the issuer.

The back features a magnetic strip that stores account information. Users swipe the strip through a point-of-sale machine or insert the card into an ATM to access the account and complete the transaction.

The total of the transaction automatically deducts from the balance on the cash card. The receipt often shows the remaining balance, or the user may need to contact the company by phone or online to keep track of the balance.

Debit cards

Many people use the terms "debit card" and "cash card" synonymously. Banks issue debit cards so that account holders can access the money in their accounts more easily. They use their debit cards at retailers in lieu of writing a check.

Debit cards often have a logo on the front, which means that the cardholder can use theirs at any retailer that accepts financial transactions from cards that logo company issued. A debit card is linked to the bank account, so the value of the card corresponds to the available account balance.

Typically, people can use debit cards anywhere that accepts credit cards, though there are some limitations.

Users must have a personal identification number (PIN) to complete a transaction. Account holders can use their debit cards to make purchases, withdraw money from the ATM and complete other banking activities at the ATM.

ATM cards

ATM cards look like debit cards but have more limitations. Unlike debit cards, people can't use ATM cards to make purchases. Instead, ATM cards function to give account holders access to their accounts via ATMs to make withdrawals, transfers, balance inquiries and more. Banks often issue ATM cards to minors who have accounts but don't qualify for debit cards.

Store-issued cards

Store-issued cards also are referred to as gift cards. Users add value to these cards to give to people or to use instead of cash.

Unlike bank-issued cards, store-issued cards aren't linked to a specific account or person. Because of this, anyone in possession of the card can use it to pay for goods or services. These cards are only valid at that specific store or retailer.

Users add more money to the card once the balance is low or dispose of the card once the balance reaches zero.

Prepaid debit cards

Prepaid debit cards have logos on the front from a credit card company, so they're valid for payment anywhere credit cards are accepted. A person loads a certain amount onto the card and can only spend that amount. Prepaid debit cards often have fees associated with activation.

Some prepaid cards allow users to withdraw cash, but this varies depending on the issuer.

Cash cards vs. credit cards

Credit cards and charge cards extend a line of credit to the card holder. Essentially, those using a credit card for payment are borrowing the money. As such, there are fees and interest charges associated with the purchase. The amount of credit extended to the consumer and his or her eligibility are dependent on the person's credit score.

Repayments of any purchases made with the credit card affect the user's credit score. However, these cards aren't linked to a bank account and users don't have to put their own money upfront.